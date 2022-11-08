Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise gives up royal duties to follow shaman fiancé

Send this page to someone via email

Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise says she’s stepping back from royal life, deciding to focus on an alternative medicine business with her fiancé, a self-proclaimed shaman and healer.

Märtha Louise, 51, is the only daughter of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, and her announcement comes just five months after she became engaged to American shaman Durek Verrett.

“After a period of many questions related to me and my fiancé’s role, I have decided that at the present time I will no longer perform official duties for the Royal Household,” she said in an Instagram clip, posted on Nov. 8 and translated per Life in Norway. “I am making this decision in consultation with my parents, the king and queen, in order to create peace around the Royal House.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to The Guardian, Verrett “caused waves” in Norway after he suggested in his book Spirit Hacking that cancer was a choice. He also has a medallion for sale on his website, which he said helped heal him from COVID-19.

Märtha Louise has also raised eyebrows with her claims that she can speak to angels. In fact, her honorific “Her Royal Highness” title was stripped from her in 2002, when she chose to pursue a career as a clairvoyant.

The princess will retain her title, but the palace said she informed the organizations where she still served as patron that she was relinquishing the role, which provided a framework for her official duties.

Story continues below advertisement

At least one foundation for which Märtha Louise served as a patron subsequently ended its connection with the princess.

Norwegian media have accused Märtha Louise and Verrett of using her royal title for commercial gain along with promoting alternative health-care methods.

A palace statement said the couple would “clarify the distinction between their own activities and the royal household” and won’t use the title of princess or refer to royals in social media or commercial activity.

Story continues below advertisement

Clearly attempting to distance themselves from Märtha Louise’s views on health and medicine, the royal family said it has “great confidence in the Norwegian health service and the Norwegian health authorities,” stressing the importance of “established medical knowledge and scientific research.”

In the same statement, the princess said she was “aware of the importance of research-based knowledge.”

“I also believe, however, that there are components of a good life and sound physical and mental health that may not be so easy to sum up in a research report.”

She said “spirituality, intimacy with other people and animals, yoga and meditation” could be important supplements, as could “a warm hand, an acupuncture needle, a crystal.”

Story continues below advertisement

She also said she hopes people do not project her personal views onto other members of the royal family.

The pair, who have been together since May 2019, will attend family-related occasions and events where it is a tradition for royals to participate. Verrett will not have a title or represent Norway’s royal house when he and Märtha Louise marry.

— With files from The Associated Press