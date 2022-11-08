Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Nov. 8

Send this page to someone via email

A University of Saskatchewan update with Peter Stoicheff, Saskatoon Tribal Council’s new wellness centre and Alexis Normand performs Hidden Valley.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Fall convocation and Remembrance Day: USask campus update

Fall convocation will see nearly 1,000 students graduate from the University of Saskatchewan.

A wreath-laying ceremony will take place on Remembrance Day to honour those from the university who have served the country.

University of Saskatchewan president Peter Stoicheff has a campus update, including details of a delegation from USask heading to the 2022 climate change conference in Egypt.

3:55 Fall convocation and Remembrance Day: USask campus update

Saskatoon Tribal Council set to open wellness centre in Fairhaven

The Saskatoon Tribal Council is set to open a new wellness centre in the city’s Fairhaven neighbourhood and it is sparking quite a bit of discussion.

Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand explains the rationale for the location and addresses the concerns raised by some in the community.

4:20 Saskatoon Tribal Council set to open wellness centre in Fairhaven

Alexis Normand performs Hidden Valley

Singer/songwriter Alexis Normand, formerly of Rosie and the Riveters, has released a new single.

Normand speaks with Chantal Wagner about the meaning behind the song Hidden Valley and gives a performance of her new song.

She also talks about her upcoming album set to be released next year.

4:57 Alexis Normand performs ‘Hidden Valley’

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 8

