Health ministers to hear more details on federal funding promised by Ottawa

Provincial and territorial health ministers have presented a united front as they seek more federal funding, and Tuesday expect to hear more details on cash promised by their federal counterpart.

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix is hosting the country’s health ministers for a second day of talks in Vancouver that are set to include discussions with federal minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

Dix says ministers will review any offer from Duclos but they’re clear on one thing – they want federal funding boosted to 35 per cent of their health expenditure, up from 22 per cent.

Duclos did not provide any specifics of the funding promise, but said Monday that all jurisdictions must agree to using common key health indicators and building a “world-class” health data system for the country.

Dix says health ministers are committed to supporting each other as all jurisdictions weather a crisis in staffing while still trying to get through the pandemic.

He also called for a national meeting on the Canada Health Transfer, the federal money doled out to provinces and territories, in keeping with what he says was a promise from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he first took office in 2015.