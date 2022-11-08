SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Toronto hosts Houston in out-of-conference game

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 8, 2022 2:04 am

Houston Rockets (2-9, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (6-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Houston play in non-conference action.

Toronto went 48-34 overall with a 24-17 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 107.1 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

Houston finished 11-41 in Western Conference games and 9-32 on the road last season. The Rockets averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 39.3 bench points last season.

Trending Now

INJURIES: Raptors: Pascal Siakam: out (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee).

Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

