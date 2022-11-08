Toronto hosts Houston in out-of-conference game

Houston Rockets (2-9, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (6-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference)
Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Houston play in non-conference action.
Toronto went 48-34 overall with a 24-17 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 107.1 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.
Houston finished 11-41 in Western Conference games and 9-32 on the road last season. The Rockets averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 39.3 bench points last season.
INJURIES: Raptors: Pascal Siakam: out (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee).
Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Comments