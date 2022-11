See more sharing options

A hatchet attack at a northeast LRT station has left a woman in life-threatening condition.

Calgary police say a woman was attacked by another woman at the Marlborough station around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

She was rushed to hospital.

Investigators quickly closed off the platform and were working to take the suspect into custody.

More to come…