EMS union calls for help following staffing shortages and dispatch delays

Send this page to someone via email

The Health Sciences Association of Saskatchewan (HSAS) is calling for greater assistance for its staff following recent incidents of ambulances not being able to respond to calls.

A news release issued by the association points out two separate incidents where EMS was not available.

According to Regina Police, during an incident at a Regina school on Oct. 25th, when an officer requested an ambulance, they were told no units were available for deployment.

At that time, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said Regina’s EMS was fully staffed at the time of the call. However on Monday, the SHA confirmed a mistake was made.

“The information provided in the initial response was ambulances in service on October 26, 2022. On October 25, 2022, there were 10 ambulances available instead of 11. We apologize for the error,” the statement read.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency added that paramedics did receive a call at 2:50 p.m. but an ambulance was dispatched five minutes later, which was then cancelled by police.

The union also shared a photo taken Nov. 3rd of a call board where four out of 11 units were labelled out of service.

President Karen Wasylenko told Global News paramedic shortage is not a new issue.

“This has been an ongoing issue for years,” she explained.

“A year ago, there were 14 advance care paramedic vacancies. This year there’s 15. So it’s not changing,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

Wasylenko said her staff is stretched thin and burned out.

“They’re frustrated, they’re overworked, they’re exhausted. So some of them are choosing to leave the profession altogether, to go elsewhere,” she explained.

She said few details have been shared with the association from the SHA and the province.

At the legislature Monday, Health Minister Paul Merriman said he is aware of ambulance dispatch issues, especially in remote areas of Saskatchewan, and said he is working with EMS teams on a solution.

“There are obviously ebb and flows with EMS. There are times when in peaks like a storm and obviously peak times. We’re trying to make sure we flatten that as much as we can,” the minister said.