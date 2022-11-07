Kingston, Ont. students head back to class as CUPE negotiations resume

Send this page to someone via email

Local parents, education workers and others in Kingston, Ont., are breathing a sigh of relief.

Monday’s positive developments in the education labour dispute means thousands of students can return to class on Tuesday.

While those talks were ongoing, dozens of purple-clad education workers spent Monday morning marching in Kingston, before a midday conference by CUPE announced a return to the bargaining table.

“Bargaining is a little bit of give, a little bit of take,” says CUPE 1480 President Erin Provost, who is also an early childhood educator for the Limestone District School Board.

“So once we get to the bargaining table, and there’s a little bit of give and take, that’s what it’ll take.”

“I think it’s a win for students and I think it’s a win for parents, because students will be back in class,” adds Patrice Barnes, the parliamentary assistant to Minister of Education Stephen Lecce.

“For us, I think that’s what we’ve said right from the beginning.”

The news was followed by announcements from local school boards that in-person classes will resume on Tuesday.

“Students and families can expect everything to return tomorrow, with regular transportation and regular day-to-day school routines in buildings tomorrow,” says Krishna Burra, director of education for LDSB.

“Which is fantastic news.”

It’s a message that’s garnering sighs of relief from parents, and even some kids.

“[It’s] good I guess, online schooling isn’t fun,” says Milo Wane, who will be heading back to school on Tuesday.

“I’m just relieved that my kids are going to be back in school, back in routine,” says parent Amy Chesney.

“But I’m really hoping that they come to an agreement because, you know, as inconvenient as it was for me, it’s really important that their rights are respected.

“They deserve a lot of money for the work that they do, and they make a huge difference in my kids’ lives.”

While a move back to the negotiating table is a good sign for the labour dispute, CUPE says it is willing to serve strike notice again if contract talks devolve again.