Education

Schools in Guelph, Wellington County to open after union drops job action

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 3:20 pm
An empty classroom is pictured at a school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. Striking Ontario education workers are set to picket at politicians' offices across the province today, with a major demonstration planned for the legislature.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
An empty classroom is pictured at a school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. Striking Ontario education workers are set to picket at politicians' offices across the province today, with a major demonstration planned for the legislature.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. JOH

All schools in Guelph, Ont., and Wellington County will be open on Tuesday.

The Upper Grand District School Board issued a statement following the announcement by the Canadian Union of Public Employees on Monday that the 55,000 educational workers will return to work after being off the job since Friday.

The board also says Adult ESL classes will resume on Tuesday, and community use programs will return on Wednesday.

UGDSB — which had 242 employees affected by the job action (224 custodial workers and 18 ESL instructors) — had planned to shift to remote learning had no deal been reached this week.

The Wellington County Catholic District School Board — which had 60 CUPE employees, all custodial workers — also had planned to close some of their schools and shift to remote learning this week had the job action continued.

They say their before- and after-school programs, community use, and extra-curricular activities will resume on Tuesday.

Read more: Parents race to find child care ahead of planned walkout by Ontario education workers

Four of the schools in the catholic board remained open as staff there are not represented by CUPE as are schools in the Waterloo Region District School Board.

Premier Doug Ford had said the government would repeal Bill 28, which would have imposed a contract on the education workers and effectively ban them from striking, in exchange for them returning to work, therefore allowing the students to return to class.

Meanwhile, the issue regarding whether the job action by the union was legal is still before the Ontario Labour Relations Board.

Ontario Premier Ford willing to repeal education worker law if CUPE agrees to end walkout
GuelphSchoolKitchener newsGuelph NewsStrikeCUPEJob ActionWellington Countyeducation workersupper grandEslcommunity use
