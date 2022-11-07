7-vehicle crash in Kelowna neighbourhood prompts RCMP driver warning

Send this page to someone via email

Slippery roads have wreaked havoc on Kelowna streets, particularly in areas where there is a steep slope.

In the Kelowna neighbourhood of Glenmore, a collision involving seven vehicles closed Begbie Road and had a cascading effect on the surrounding streets.

“RCMP officers are on scene helping to divert traffic and are asking motorists to stay away from the area and if possible to stay at home,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Without good winter tires travelling the roads today will be very challenging and drivers need to use extreme caution.”

1:19 Snow delays several flights at YLW

RCMP said if you absolutely need to drive, keep your distance, brush the snow off your windows to give you clear vision and slow down.

Story continues below advertisement

This week BCAA sent out a list of driving tips for snowy weather.

2:00 First snowfall of the season catches many Okanagan residents off guard

Maintain your car battery

Driving less due to high gas prices? Without regular driving, vehicle batteries can deteriorate over time. The usual advice is to drive your vehicle at least one hour per week for best battery life.

Cold weather can weaken car batteries. Get your battery checked to make sure it is in good working condition.

Restock your emergency car kit

Make sure you stock up again on any bad weather essentials.

Your emergency kit should contain traction aids (such as salt), emergency snacks and water, reflective equipment, snow removal equipment, anti-freeze, washer fluid, winter tire chains, and flashlights.

Check your tire pressure and your windshield wipers

Your tire pressure changes as the temperature fluctuates, it is important after extreme cold to make sure your tire pressure is optimal.

Keep an eye on tire pressure. Do walk-arounds regularly to check each tire and use a tire gauge if you have one. If you have a deflated tire, add air if you can, or change it before heading out.

It is also important to check your windshield wipers as they often wear out faster in cold weather. Over time worn-out wipers can scratch your vehicle’s windshield.

Don’t underestimate the weather, or overestimate driving skills