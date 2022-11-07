Around 2,200 GO Transit workers on strike after failed contract talks: union

Send this page to someone via email

GO Transit bus drivers are picketing outside Toronto’s Union station on the first day of a strike that’s shut down the service’s bus operations across the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

The strike began today after Metrolinx, which runs GO Transit, and the union representing the workers failed to secure a new contract during weekend negotiations.

GO Transit trains continue to run and stations are open.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 says Metrolinx failed to put forward a proposal Sunday that addressed some key bargaining issues, including commitments to hire more full-time employees and protections against hiring contract workers from outside companies.

The union says it’s willing to return to negotiations if Metrolinx puts forward an improved proposal, but also says it plans to file a complaint with the Ministry of Labour accusing Metrolinx of bad-faith bargaining.

Metrolinx issued a statement saying the union walked away from weekend negotiations and declined a request to return to the table on Monday.

The two sides have been negotiating a new agreement since April and the union has been working without a contract since June.