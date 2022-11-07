Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Nov. 7

Send this page to someone via email

Sanctum Survivor participant Yann Martel, winter driving tips from CAA Saskatchewan, and Scott Thomas speaks out against loosening semi-driver licensing requirements.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Nov. 7, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Yann Martel takes part in Sanctum Survivor Challenge

Some well-known leaders in Saskatoon stepped out of their everyday lives and put themselves into the shoes of those who are homeless.

The group committed to living their lives for 36 hours as though they were homeless during the Sanctum Survivor Challenge.

Saskatoon author Yann Martel, who took part, discusses some of the challenges he had to overcome.

4:52 Yann Martel takes part in Sanctum Survivor Challenge

Winter driving tips and vehicle preparedness from CAA Saskatchewan

With temperatures dropping and snow on the ground, CAA Saskatchewan says people need to adjust their driving habits.

The organization says having vehicles winter ready is also recommended.

Christine Niemczyk from CAA Saskatchewan has driving tips and a vehicle winter checklist as winter conditions settle over the province.

4:10 Winter driving tips and vehicle preparedness from CAA Saskatchewan

Scott Thomas speaks out against loosening semi-driver requirements

Some are calling on the government to eliminate the need for Saskatchewan truck drivers to obtain a Class 5 licence before they are eligible for a Class 1 licence to deal with a driver shortage.

While SGI says those changes are not being considered, some want to make sure it never comes to pass.

Scott Thomas, who lost his son Evan in the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy, explains why he wants the province to keep the status quo.

4:15 Scott Thomas speaks out against loosening semi driver requirements

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 7

More winter weather on the way — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Nov. 7, morning SkyTracker forecast.