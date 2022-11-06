Canada’s Ellie Black wins silver in balance beam at gymnastics worlds

Canada’s Ellie Black won a silver medal in the balance beam competition on Sunday at the world gymnastics championships.
Black, from Halifax, finished with 13.566 points.
Japan’s Hazuki Watanabe won gold (13.600) and teammate Shoko Miyata took bronze (13.533).
Black won team bronze earlier in the week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2022.
