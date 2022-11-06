Menu

Sports

Canada’s Ellie Black wins silver in balance beam at gymnastics worlds

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2022 1:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, Ellie Black overcome adversity on the beam'
Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, Ellie Black overcome adversity on the beam
Two Olympic gymnasts, Canada's Ellie Black and America's Simone Biles, have made big comebacks on the balance beam at the Tokyo Games. As Crystal Goomansingh reports, Black was recovering from an injured ankle, while Biles stepped away to focus on her mental health – Aug 3, 2021

Canada’s Ellie Black won a silver medal in the balance beam competition on Sunday at the world gymnastics championships.

Black, from Halifax, finished with 13.566 points.

Read more: Simone Biles wins bronze in Olympic balance beam, Ellie Black finishes 4th

Japan’s Hazuki Watanabe won gold (13.600) and teammate Shoko Miyata took bronze (13.533).

Black won team bronze earlier in the week.

Click to play video: 'Ellie Black’s inspiring Olympic Games'
Ellie Black’s inspiring Olympic Games

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2022.

GymnasticsEllie Blackworld gymnastics championships
© 2022 The Canadian Press

