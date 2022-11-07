5 songs you music hear this week: 07 Nov 2022

It’s not your imagination. There have been an increasing number of collaborations (and “features”) between artists over the last decade or so. Why? Promotional efficiencies derived from cross-pollinating fanbases. There are a few of those on this week’s list, but let’s begin within something that may have you staring at your speakers in bewilderment.

1. Jamie xx, Kill Dem

Single (XL)

Recommended If You Like: Some adventurous sounds

Jamie xx (known to his mom as James Thomas Smith) is one of the more innovative British artists to emerge over the last 15 years or so. He’s into all sorts of experimentation with genres like trip-hop, house, UK garage, (post-) dubstep, indie pop, and all manner of electronic sounds. This track may take a couple of listens before it sinks in. But trust me. It’s worth it.

2. Iggy Pop, Frenzy

Single (Gold Tooth Records/Atlantic)

RIYL: Well, it’s The Godfather of Punk, innit?

Three minutes of Iggy. What else is there to know? Other than this track features Chad Smith of the Chili Peppers on Drums and Duff McKagan of GNR on bass, that is…

3. Phoenix, Tonight (ft. Ezra Koenig)

Alpha Zulu (Glassnote)

RIYL: Songs with a dose of Vampire Weekend

France’s Phoenix has been teasing this album since the summer and with the release date coming November 4, it’s time to push a new single. This time, it’s a duet with Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend. It’s a nice marriage given how both bands love catchy hooks. Phoenix will announce Canadian concert dates very soon.

4. Bob Moses, Old Love (ft. BROODS)

Single (Domino/Astrawerks)

RIYL: Trans-Pacific partnerships

With a headline tour imminent, Canadian duo Bob Moses has released a new single in conjunction with BROODS, the New Zealand-based dreampop band. This standalone single—it’s not from 2022’s The Silence In Between album—hints at where things might be headed for Bob Moses in 2023.

5. Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds, Pretty Boy (ft. Johnny Marr)

Single (Sour Mash)

RIYL: Manchester royalty

After releasing a series of EPs, Noel says he’s almost ready to offer up his first full album since 2017’s Who Built the Moon, probably next June. This song features fellow Manchester legend Johnny Marr on guitar. Says Noel “For this new record it was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed, and the first thing I finished, so it’s only right that it’s the first thing people get to hear. Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special.” Hypnotic, this.