N.S. man, 34, killed in single-vehicle crash in Nictaux West

A Nova Scotia man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 201 in Nictaux West.

RCMP, EHS and local fire departments responded to the scene on Saturday just before 2:30 p.m.

“Officers found that a 34-year-old male, the driver and lone occupant of a Mitsubishi Lancer, was ejected from his car after crashing into a tree,” RCMP wrote in a release Sunday.

The victim was from the Lawrencetown area, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The area was closed for several hours to traffic as part of the investigation.