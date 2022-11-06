Menu

Canada

N.S. man, 34, killed in single-vehicle crash in Nictaux West

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 6, 2022 10:07 am
A Nova Scotia man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 201 in Nictaux West.

RCMP, EHS and local fire departments responded to the scene on Saturday just before 2:30 p.m.

Read more: Halifax police say robbery suspect brandished sword after confrontation

“Officers found that a 34-year-old male, the driver and lone occupant of a Mitsubishi Lancer, was ejected from his car after crashing into a tree,” RCMP wrote in a release Sunday.

The victim was from the Lawrencetown area, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The area was closed for several hours to traffic as part of the investigation.

