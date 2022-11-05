Driver dies in crash on County Road 45 near Roseneath: Northumberland OPP

See more sharing options

The driver of a vehicle died following a crash in Alnwick-Halidmand Township, north of Cobourg, on Friday night.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 10:42 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a crash on County Road 45 between Elder and Beagle Club roads, south of the village of Roseneath.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway. The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Grafton, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

County Road 45 remained closed in the area as OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.