Health

Interior Health warns of OD risk from street-level drugs in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 5, 2022 8:05 pm
The health authority says a drug being sold on the streets as down or fentanyl, seen above, contains higher-than-normal concentrations, which could lead to an overdose. View image in full screen
The health authority says a drug being sold on the streets as down or fentanyl, seen above, contains higher-than-normal concentrations, which could lead to an overdose. Interior Health

Interior Health has issued an alert regarding a street-level drug in Kelowna.

Issued on Friday, the alert says the drug is sold as “down” or fentanyl, and that it looks pink or purple with chalky chunks.

The drug, however, contains higher-than-normal concentrations of fentanyl and benzodiazepine (bromazolam). Because of those concentrations, Interior Health says there’s a high risk of overdosing or having a fatal overdose.

Read more: Drugs, cash seized during arrest near homeless camp, say Kelowna RCMP

The alert will remain in effect until Nov. 11.

If you are going to use drugs, Interior Health offered the following tips.

  • Smoking is not safer than injecting
  • Be cautious when smoking drugs
  • Start with a small amount and space out your doses
  • Be aware of the risk of mixing with other drugs
  • Use with others around or at an overdose prevention site
  • Carry naloxone and know how to use it

More information about drug alerts can be found on Interior Health’s website.

