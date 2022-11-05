Interior Health warns of OD risk from street-level drugs in Kelowna

See more sharing options

Interior Health has issued an alert regarding a street-level drug in Kelowna.

Issued on Friday, the alert says the drug is sold as “down” or fentanyl, and that it looks pink or purple with chalky chunks.

The drug, however, contains higher-than-normal concentrations of fentanyl and benzodiazepine (bromazolam). Because of those concentrations, Interior Health says there’s a high risk of overdosing or having a fatal overdose.

The alert will remain in effect until Nov. 11.

If you are going to use drugs, Interior Health offered the following tips.

Smoking is not safer than injecting

Be cautious when smoking drugs

Start with a small amount and space out your doses

Be aware of the risk of mixing with other drugs

Use with others around or at an overdose prevention site

Carry naloxone and know how to use it

More information about drug alerts can be found on Interior Health’s website.

