Former Ontario finance minister Charles Sousa set to run in federal byelection

Send this page to someone via email

The federal Liberals have nominated a former Ontario cabinet minister to run in an upcoming byelection in Mississauga.

The Liberal Party of Canada announced on Saturday that Charles Sousa, former provincial minister of finance, will contest the Mississauga–Lakeshore byelection.

Sousa was Ontario’s finance minister under Kathleen Wynne from 2013 to 2018, when he was defeated and lost his provincial Mississauga–Lakeshore seat to Rudy Cuzzetto, who now represents the riding.

The former minister will hope to keep the waterfront riding red after Liberal MP Sven Spengemann stepped down to take a role with the United Nations in May.

The federal government has until Nov. 26 to announce the start of the byelection campaign, which will last between 36 and 50 days.

Story continues below advertisement

The poll must take place on a Monday, according to Elections Canada.

Ron Chhinzer, a police officer who has served with both Peel Regional Police and Toronto police, is contesting the seat for the Conservative Party of Canada.

Julia Kole is running for the NDP.