Group says Montreal cops should apologize to Black man suspected of stealing own car

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal anti-racism group says city police should apologize to a Black man who was handcuffed on Thursday after officers suspected he was attempting to steal his own car.

In a video of the incident circulating on social media, the man asks officers if they handcuffed him because he is Black.

J’ai encore moins de mal à comprendre pourquoi le premier réflexe de l’agent a été de menotter le « suspect ». Est-ce que vous allez nous expliquer ce qui s’est passé et pourquoi c’est arrivé? @SPVM pic.twitter.com/m0EoasrwO0 — Chatou A (@Ayshatou_A) November 5, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

‘The video also shows that after the officers decided to release the man, they realized they did not have a handcuff key and had to call a patrol vehicle to unlock the cuffs.

READ MORE: Quebec coroner launching public inquest into fatal 2017 Montreal police intervention

Montreal police acknowledged the video in a post on Twitter, saying officers found a vehicle in a mall parking lot that had marks on it suggesting it had been stolen. They say the man was detained for investigative purposes and ultimately released without charge.

Le SPVM a pris connaissance d’une vidéo diffusée sur les médias sociaux en lien avec une intervention faite par des policiers de Montréal. Immédiatement, nous avons fait des vérifications afin de connaître les circonstances détaillées entourant l’événement. (1/4) — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 4, 2022

Alain Babineau, the racial profiling and public safety director at anti-racial profiling group Red Coalition and a 27-year veteran of the RCMP, says that when someone is subject to investigative detention by police they must be allowed to leave. And while police can handcuff someone who poses a threat, he says the move escalates the interaction into an arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Babineau, who became a lawyer after retiring from the federal police force, says he wonders if the man was handcuffed because the officers see Black men as being inherently violent.