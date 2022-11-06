Pointe-Claire’s last independent hardware store closing after 40 years in business

Pointe-Claire’s last fully independent hardware store, Steve’s Hardware, is closing after 40 years in business. Owners Steve Naday and his wife Toni Naday are retiring and have no plans to have someone else carry on the business.

“It was one of those things we always wanted to do. Open up a hardware store and serve the community in the best way of our abilities. And we’ve done our jobs,” said Steve Naday.

Steve’s has been the go-to hardware store for many Pointe-Claire residents for the last 40 years.

“I never went to Reno, Rona, wherever first. I always came here first because more than likely you found what you needed at a cheaper price,” said Pointe-Claire resident Sharon Clark.

Long-time customers say they were shocked to learn the store is closing.

“It’s sad. Because it’s a mom and pop shop. It’s a one of a kind. And it’s part décor, part hardware, part personal service. You know, it’s just a wonderful place to come,” Helene Borenstein told Global News.

The store, located inside Plaza Pointe-Claire, originally only sold hardware. As time progressed, gifts and home decor were added to the shelves.

The couple says the support the community has given them over the years is exceptional.

“It’s rewarding to see a lot of the people that have had children and their children have now grown up and they come back and you talk to them and they say, do you remember me?” said Toni Naday.

Steve’s Hardware will close once all the merchandise, which is now 30 per cent off, is gone, or by Christmas.

“I don’t know what feelings I’ll have, but I’ve had 40 years of great times, okay? And it’s time to move on. And it’s hard, but it’s just the way it is,” said Steve Naday.