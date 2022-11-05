Menu

World

On COP27 eve, climate activists block private jets from leaving Amsterdam airport

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 5, 2022 10:50 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s oil and gas industry prepares for COP27'
Alberta’s oil and gas industry prepares for COP27
The global climate summit COP27 is set to begin this Sunday in Egypt and Alberta has a big role to play. A delegation from the federal and provincial governments will join researchers and representatives from the oil and gas industry tackling what is likely the biggest challenge facing the globe in the coming decades. Sarah Offin reports.

Hundreds of climate protesters blocked private jets from leaving Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Saturday in a demonstration on the eve of the COP27 U.N. climate meeting in Egypt.

Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion protesters sat around private jets to prevent them leaving and others rode bicycles around the planes.

Dewi Zloch of Greenpeace Netherlands said the activists want “fewer flights, more trains and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets.”

Read more: Developing nations need billions in climate funding. Here’s how it can be delivered

Military police said they arrested a number of protesters for being on the airport’s grounds without authorization.

Responding Friday to an open letter from Greenpeace, Schiphol’s new CEO Ruud Sondag said the airport is targeting “emissions-free airports by 2030 and net climate-neutral aviation by 2050. And we have an duty to lead the way in that,” but conceded it needed to happen faster.

More than 120 world leaders will attend this year’s U.N. climate talks at the Red Sea coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh starting Sunday.

Thorny issues up for discussion at the Nov. 6-18 talks, including further cutting greenhouse gas emissions and boosting financial aid for poor countries struggling with the impacts of climate change.

Click to play video: 'First Nations delegation heading to COP27 climate summit in Egypt'
First Nations delegation heading to COP27 climate summit in Egypt
Climate ChangeClimateAmsterdamClimate ActivistsEnvironmental activistsunited nations climate change conferenceclimate change COP27
© 2022 The Canadian Press

