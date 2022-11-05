Menu

Consumer

Canada recalls Cappola brand Genoa Salami due to undeclared milk and wheat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2022 7:53 am
Photo of Cappola Genoa salami View image in full screen
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Cappola brand Genoa salami because it contains milk and wheat not listed on the label. Photo via the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Cappola brand Genoa salami because it contains milk and wheat not listed on the label.

The affected product was sold in 175 gram packages with best before dates of Jan. 03, 04 and 09, 2023.

The salami was sold across Canada.

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.

Customers are being told to either throw the salami out or return it to the store where it was purchased.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

Read more: Canada recalls Enoki mushrooms for possible Listeria contamination

© 2022 The Canadian Press

