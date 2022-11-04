CF Eaton Centre will not have signature Christmas tree this year

Send this page to someone via email

The CF Toronto Eaton Centre will not have its signature Christmas tree this holiday season.

In a statement emailed to Global News on Friday, Cadillac Fairview (CF) said the galleria roof is “currently being replaced with the latest materials and technologies” in order to “improve energy efficiency.”

However, CF said as a result, the centre will “not be able to display its signature tree.”

CF said it will “miss having our iconic holiday tree on display,” adding that it is “looking forward to having it return next year.”

This year, though, CF said it has planned a “one-of-a-kind” program called Merry Merry Music.

“Of course, CF Toronto Eaton Centre will still be adorned with other beautiful holiday displays and decor for guests to see and capture,” the statement read.