Canada

CF Eaton Centre will not have signature Christmas tree this year

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 6:02 pm
People walk at the Eaton Centre in Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. View image in full screen
People walk at the Eaton Centre in Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

The CF Toronto Eaton Centre will not have its signature Christmas tree this holiday season.

In a statement emailed to Global News on Friday, Cadillac Fairview (CF) said the galleria roof is “currently being replaced with the latest materials and technologies” in order to “improve energy efficiency.”

However, CF said as a result, the centre will “not be able to display its signature tree.”

Read more: Toronto’s Eaton Centre to receive $76 million makeover

CF said it will “miss having our iconic holiday tree on display,” adding that it is “looking forward to having it return next year.”

This year, though, CF said it has planned a “one-of-a-kind” program called Merry Merry Music.

“Of course, CF Toronto Eaton Centre will still be adorned with other beautiful holiday displays and decor for guests to see and capture,” the statement read.

While people cut back on spending, retailers optimistic lower prices on the way for Christmas shopping season
