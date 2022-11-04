1 dead after single vehicle crash in Glanbrook, Ont.: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 47-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Hamilton’s south east end just after noon on Friday.

Hamilton police say the driver of a recycling truck was taken to trauma centre following the collision at Dakota Boulevard and Hannon Crescent in Glanbrook.

“Police arrived on scene to find the driver of the recycling truck without vital signs,” const. Indy Bharaj explained.

“Emergency measures were conducted on scene and the driver was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Collision reconstruction investigators have launched a probe into the incident and say the truck was travelling westbound on Hannon Crescent when it struck a couple of parked vehicles before hitting a hydor box and coming to rest.

“It’s believed that it was a medical episode that the driver suffered, but there is no confirmation of that at this time,” said Bharaj.

Collision reconstruction teams are asking drivers to avoid the area amid an ongoing probe.