World

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan says 2 shooters tried to assassinate him

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 4, 2022 1:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Supporters of Pakistan’s former PM Khan gather outside his home to block arrest'
Supporters of Pakistan’s former PM Khan gather outside his home to block arrest
WATCH: Supporters of Pakistan's former PM Khan gather outside his home to block arrest – Aug 22, 2022

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday two shooters had tried to assassinate him in the city of Wazirabad the day before, opening fire at a protest march he was leading to the capital Islamabad.

They killed one person and injured 11 others in Thursday’s attack, said Khan, speaking in a live address from a hospital in Lahore where he has been receiving medical treatment.

Khan said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and intelligence official Major-General Faisal Naseer had been involved in the attack but he provided no evidence for his claim.

Read more: Ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan injured in gun attack, official says

Sanaullah rejected the allegation and said the Sharif-led coalition government demanded an independent high-powered investigation. Sharif also condemned the shooting and ordered an immediate investigation.

The military’s media wing did not respond to a request for comment on Khan’s allegation, but condemned the shooting in an earlier statement.

© 2022 Reuters

