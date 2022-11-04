Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan says 2 shooters tried to assassinate him

Send this page to someone via email

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday two shooters had tried to assassinate him in the city of Wazirabad the day before, opening fire at a protest march he was leading to the capital Islamabad.

They killed one person and injured 11 others in Thursday’s attack, said Khan, speaking in a live address from a hospital in Lahore where he has been receiving medical treatment.

Khan said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and intelligence official Major-General Faisal Naseer had been involved in the attack but he provided no evidence for his claim.

Sanaullah rejected the allegation and said the Sharif-led coalition government demanded an independent high-powered investigation. Sharif also condemned the shooting and ordered an immediate investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The military’s media wing did not respond to a request for comment on Khan’s allegation, but condemned the shooting in an earlier statement.