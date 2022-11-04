A wet and snowy weekend in store for Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon could potentially see up to 15 centimetres of snow on Saturday, with residents prepping for the white stuff.

Wet and snowy weather is expected across much of the province, as Regina is also expecting some heavy rain.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch, adding there’s a risk of freezing rain overnight and near zero visibility.

Have a weekend road trip planned? A #skstorm will bring near zero visibility & icy conditions across the south, starting tom morning. Storms like this in the past have contributed to accidents and road closures. Is your car ready? Can your trip be delayed? #YXEWx #YQRWx pic.twitter.com/YZqG9mvd0O — ECCC Weather Saskatchewan (@ECCCWeatherSK) November 4, 2022

It may be a small consolation, but it could be worse.

Two years ago the province saw snowmageddon, with 40 centimetres of snow seen in Cypress Hills, 34 centimetres seen in North Battleford, and freezing rain stretching from southwestern Saskatchewan into Manitoba and Ontario.

In November 2020, travel on most highways during that time wasn’t recommended, and Highway 1 between the Alberta border and Swift Current was closed.

The City of Saskatoon had a simple message during that wintry blast, “stay home”. It had to extend voting in its civic election because of the massive storm that hit.

– With files from David Giles