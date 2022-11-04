A wet and snowy weekend in store for Saskatchewan

Saskatoon could potentially see up to 15 centimetres of snow on Saturday, with residents prepping for the white stuff.
Wet and snowy weather is expected across much of the province, as Regina is also expecting some heavy rain.
Read more: Planes, power and automobiles struggle under first Okanagan snowfall
Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch, adding there’s a risk of freezing rain overnight and near zero visibility.
It may be a small consolation, but it could be worse.
Two years ago the province saw snowmageddon, with 40 centimetres of snow seen in Cypress Hills, 34 centimetres seen in North Battleford, and freezing rain stretching from southwestern Saskatchewan into Manitoba and Ontario.
In November 2020, travel on most highways during that time wasn’t recommended, and Highway 1 between the Alberta border and Swift Current was closed.
The City of Saskatoon had a simple message during that wintry blast, “stay home”. It had to extend voting in its civic election because of the massive storm that hit.
– With files from David Giles
Comments