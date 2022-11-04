Regina police looking for armed robbery suspects

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is looking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in the robbing and stabbing of another man on Thursday.

Officers were called around 9:50 a.m. to a convenience store on 5th Avenue, and found a man who had been assaulted and robbed in a nearby alley.

Police found out the victim had been driving, found a man lying on the ground, got out to help him and was approached by another man who robbed and stabbed him. The man was left on the ground and the robber fled.

EMS said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries, and transported him to the hospital.

The robber is described as a bald man wearing a red sweatshirt with white pants. The other man is described as having shoulder-length dark hair, wearing a black toque, a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.