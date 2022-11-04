Construction worker taken to hospital after falling from roof in Toronto: police

One person has been taken to hospital after an industrial accident in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet just before noon on Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Kipling Avenue area, north of Rathburn Road.
Police said a construction worker fell from a 15-foot high roof.
Officers said the worker was taken to hospital via an emergency run.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Police said the province’s Ministry of Labour will investigate the incident.
