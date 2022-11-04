Menu

Canada

Construction worker taken to hospital after falling from roof in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 12:06 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TB

One person has been taken to hospital after an industrial accident in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet just before noon on Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Kipling Avenue area, north of Rathburn Road.

Police said a construction worker fell from a 15-foot high roof.

Officers said the worker was taken to hospital via an emergency run.

Trending Now

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police said the province’s Ministry of Labour will investigate the incident.

