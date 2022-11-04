3 children, 2 drivers suffer non-life-threatening injuries in Spruce Grove collision between school bus and semi

Send this page to someone via email

Parkland RCMP say multiple injuries were reported in a collision between a school bus and a semi-truck Friday morning.

The collision happened at about 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Diamond Avenue and Golden Spike Road in Spruce Grove.

There were three children on the bus at the time of the collision, police said. They were between the ages of eight and 13, according to police.

“All three children and both drivers have been transported to hospital for their injuries,” RCMP said in a news release.

“None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.”

The damage to the school bus appeared to be focused on the right side of the vehicle.

The semi truck ended up on its side, spilling the load of lumber it was carrying.

The intersection remained blocked off by police tape after 10 a.m.

It’s not known what school the bus was headed to.

Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection for the next several hours while police investigate.

