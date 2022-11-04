City of Hamilton says CUPE work action will affect some joint public services

See more sharing options

The City of Hamilton is alerting residents that some programs and services across the region will be affected amid the job action taken by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) on Friday.

In a release, city staff said some licensed child care centres, after-school care and recreation centres will see suspensions on Nov. 4 and perhaps beyond.

“As school boards continue to implement contingency measures, there may be further impacts for some of our programs and services,” city spokesperson Aisling Higgins said in a release.

Impacted services as of Friday morning include:

Modified hours for licensed child care centres for children aged 0-3 years of age in Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB)

Before and after school care is cancelled at HWDSB, Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) and Mon Avenir Conseil Scolaire Catholique schools

EarlyON Child and Family Centres in HWDSB schools are closed.

Nine recreation centres with shared HWDSB gyms will have registered programs suspended and drop-in programming cancelled starting Nov. 4. Locations include:

Ryerson Recreation Centre Dalewood Recreation Centre Norman Pinky Lewis Recreation Centre (Cathy Weaver School Gym) Hill Park Recreation Centre Sir Allan McNab Recreation Centre Sir Wilfrid Laurier Recreation Centre Beasley Recreation Centre Sir Winston Churchill Recreation Centre Dominic Agostino Riverdale Community Centre



Vaccine clinics being delivered in schools may be delayed or paused. Students who may require additional support from their education assistants in the school setting may not be able to receive their vaccination.

Dental health and vision screenings in schools will likely be delayed (alternatives will be explored/arrangements would be made for catch-up screenings).

Parenting groups and Canadian Prenatal Nutrition Program will continue if schools are open. If schools close, alternative arrangements would be explored.

Routine public health inspections in schools could pause if Hamilton Public Health Services inspectors are not able to access school settings

City staff say they will continue to assess the impacts of the work stoppage on public operations and communicate with school boards as well as community partners to discuss impacts and contingency plans.