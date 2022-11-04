5 Frontenac paramedics receive Governor General’s award

Send this page to someone via email

There is reason to celebrate among staff with Frontenac Paramedics.

Five of their co-workers have recently taken home the Governor General’s Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal this year.

Joe Banks, David Giroux, Dianne Nielsen, Mark O’Meara, and Campbell Pearce are among 106 Ontario paramedics to receive the award.

“It takes a very special sort of person to dedicate their working life to being a paramedic,” said Frontenac Paramedics Chief Gale Chevalier. “I am very proud of this year’s honorees.”

“They have each earned this prestigious recognition because they are examples of the very best of our profession.”

Ontario recipients were announced at the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs Fall Symposium and AGM in Niagara Falls.

“I am extremely honoured,” said Dianne Neilsen, award recipient.

“Throughout my 23 years as a paramedic, I have witnessed many innovative changes. One thing that hasn’t changed is the chance to work with an amazing group of people who go above and beyond the call of duty to help their communities and to make life better for others. I am proud to be a Frontenac Paramedic.”