First phase of curbside organics program diverts over 200,000 kg of Lethbridge waste: report

The City of Lethbridge is continuing to go green as its curbside organics program progresses.

Waste and recycling utility staff provided an update on phase one of the project to the civic works standing policy committee on Thursday.

As part of phase one, 1,900 households received a green cart in the April and May this year.

According to the city, 207,920 kilograms of organics have been diverted from black carts through the program, with the new green carts collecting 30 per cent of total waste from phase one households.

And it appears most residents are properly disposing of their materials.

The report shows only two per cent of green cart collection contained contaminants, with plastic bags being the most common offender.

This month, organics collections moves to biweekly pickup through the winter.

The curbside organics program is set to begin phase two next spring, with green carts rolling out to single-family homes citywide.

A composting facility at the city’s waste and recycling centre is more than 85 per cent complete and expected to open ahead of the second phase.

Phase three will follow in summer 2023, where multi-family residences will begin receiving their green carts.

Once city-wide collection begins, single-family residences will be charged $5 a month and multi-family residences will pay $4 monthly.