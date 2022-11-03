Menu

Crime

Alleged Vaughan, Ont. kidnapping incident results in 2 arrests: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 4:14 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser. File / Global News

Two people have been charged after an armed robbery and kidnapping in Vaughan, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said that on Tuesday at around 11:10 p.m., they were called to the area of Steeles Avenue and Yonge Street for a weapons call.

It was reported that a suspect with a gun was seen forcing a woman into a grey SUV.

Police said the woman had been standing outside a restaurant when she was “grabbed” by an armed suspect.

“When a passerby attempted to intervene, the suspect fired a shot towards him and fled the scene in the SUV driven by another suspect,” police said.

Read more: Police release photo of woman reportedly kidnapped in Scarborough

Investigators were led to an address in the area of Janine Street and Cundles Road East in the City of Barrie said.

Trending Now

Police said they found the victim at a residence where she was held by the suspects. She was taken to hospital and the two suspects were arrested.

Mark Moore, a 36-year-old man from Toronto, was arrested and faces several charges, including attempted murder, sexual assault and kidnapping.

A 17-year-old from Brampton was also arrested.

