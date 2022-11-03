Cambridge to hold camp Friday for parents in need in event of Catholic school closures

Send this page to someone via email

With job action in the education sector looming on the horizon, the City of Cambridge has announced that it will hold a day camp on Friday for those with kids between the ages of 6 and 12.

Registration for the camps will open on the city’s active and leisure website on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The city says children will be engaged and active through games, activities and crafts.

The camp will run out of the John Dolson Centre from 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Catholic schools in Waterloo Region are expected to close on Friday due to an expected strike by members of CUPE, which has been in negotiations with the Ford government on a new contract for months.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has said it will move to remote learning in the event of job action on Friday.

If the strike lasts beyond Friday, a Cambridge spokesperson told Global News that they are working to run camps that will support remote learning next week.

“Staff would be assisting children with logging on to their own devices to engage with their school teachers as required. Please visit cambridge.ca/camps in the coming days for more information,” the spokesperson said through email.

A spokesperson for the City of Waterloo said it has no plans for camps in the event of school closures on Friday.

Global News has also reached out to the City of Kitchener to see if there were any similar plans but has not received a response as of publication.