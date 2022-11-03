Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Israel election: PM Yair Lapid concedes defeat to Netanyahu

By Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press
Posted November 3, 2022 1:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Israel, Lebanon finalize ‘historic’ maritime demarcation deal brokered by U.S.'
Israel, Lebanon finalize ‘historic’ maritime demarcation deal brokered by U.S.
WATCH: Israel, Lebanon finalize ‘historic’ maritime demarcation deal brokered by U.S.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s office says he has conceded defeat to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in this week’s election.

A statement said Lapid congratulated Netanyahu and has instructed his office to prepare an organized transition of power.

“The state of Israel comes before any political consideration,” Lapid said. “I wish Netanyahu success, for the sake of the people of Israel and the state of Israel.”

Click to play video: '6 Palestinians killed during Israeli forces raid on Nablus, West Bank'
6 Palestinians killed during Israeli forces raid on Nablus, West Bank

Lapid, who has served as interim prime minister for the past four months, made the announcement after a near-final vote count showed Netanyahu securing a parliamentary majority. Final results were expected later Thursday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The former prime minister is expected to head the country’s most right-wing government in history when he takes power, likely in the coming weeks.

politicsIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuNetanyahuYair LapidIsrael ElectionsIsrael NetanyahuIsrael PM
© 2022 The Associated Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers