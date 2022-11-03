Menu

Consumer

Peterborough County OPP launch Project Safe Trade at detachment to promote safe online transactions

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 10:11 am
Two parking spaces at the Peterborough County OPP have been designated for Project Safe Trade to allow people to complete online transaction of items purchased. View image in full screen
Two parking spaces at the Peterborough County OPP have been designated for Project Safe Trade to allow people to complete online transaction of items purchased. Central Region OPP

Peterborough County OPP are offering two parking spaces at its detachment to help consumers safely complete transactions of items purchased online.

The spaces are part of Project Safe Trade — an initiative by OPP to use their parking lots to facilitate property transactions arranged online.

The designated spots are identified by signs and provide a public space for individuals who sold or purchased items online to meet unknown buyers or sellers to complete the sales transaction.

Read more: Holiday shopping: Canadians can expect sales ‘very early’ this year. Here’s why

OPP say only five per cent of internet or telephone scams, frauds and thefts are reported.

“Many incidents go unreported due to shame or embarrassment on the part of the victim,” OPP say. “We need community partners; citizens and neighbours; agencies and police to mobilize for community safety and well-being. Collaborative approaches reduce harm and victimization with the goal of developing long-term sustainable solutions.”

Signage at the Peterborough County OPP detachment parking lot. View image in full screen
Signage at the Peterborough County OPP detachment parking lot. Central Region OPP

The Peterborough County OPP detachment is located at 453 Lansdowne St. E. in Peterborough.

Other nearby OPP detachments offering Project Safe Trade parking spaces include City of Kawartha Lakes, Bancroft, Prince Edward County and Quinte West.

