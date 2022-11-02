Gushue’s rink thumps South Korea 11-3 at Pan Continental Curling Championships

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Brad Gushue won his second game of the day with an 11-3 victory over South Korea at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday’s late draw.

Gushue’s team from St. John’s, N.L., defeated Japan 11-2 in the early draw before handing South Korea (3-1) its first loss of the tournament.

The Canadians (3-1) opened with a four-point first end and made it 5-0 after the second. After South Korea rebounded with two points in the third, Gushue recorded a five-point fourth end to go up 10-2.

Both sides exchanged single-point ends before South Korean skip Byeongjin Jeong conceded after the sixth end.

“I’m surprised it got as lopsided as it was. Getting four in the first end, and then (Jeong) made a mistake in the second by jamming, and I think that took the wind out of their sails. I thought our team executed really well,” said Gushue.

Story continues below advertisement

In other late draw results, Australia routed Brazil 10-2, the United States defeated Japan 10-7 and New Zealand topped Chinese Taipei 6-3.

Earlier, Canada’s women’s team skipped by Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., improved to 4-0 with an 11-6 win over Australia in the afternoon draw at the Winsport Event Centre.

READ MORE: Einarson crew wins against New Zealand, Gushue beat by U.S. at Pan Continental Championship

Canada took its first lead of the contest in the fourth end, scoring three points to go up 4-3. Einarson followed with a steal of two in the fifth to open up a three-point lead.

Australia scored a deuce in the sixth to cut the lead to one, but Canada scored three in the seventh to open a four-point cushion at 9-5.

Australia scored one in the eighth before Canada capped the scoring with two in the ninth.

A top-five finish will secure a berth for Einarson’s team in the March 18-26 world women’s championship in Sandviken, Sweden. As host country, Canada already has a berth in the April 1-9 world men’s playdowns in Ottawa.

In other afternoon results, Japan thumped Brazil 11-2, the United States routed Hong Kong 13-1 and South Korea defeated New Zealand 10-6.