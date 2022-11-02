Menu

Crime

Murder charge laid 8 months after senior killed in southwest Edmonton home

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 6:36 pm
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death of a woman in the city's southwest on March 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death of a woman in the city's southwest on March 6, 2022. Global News

Almost eight months after a senior was killed in southwest Edmonton, charges have been laid in her death.

Police went to a home in the Ramsay Heights neighbourhood the morning of Saturday, March 5 at 10:15 a.m., after being asked to do a welfare check.

Upon arrival at the house near Ramsay Crescent and 43 Avenue, officers discovered Dagmar Petersen, 85, dead inside.

Read more: Senior’s death in southwest Edmonton a homicide: EPS

Her death was deemed suspicious at the time and homicide investigators took over.

An autopsy was carried out three days later and the cause of death was determined to be blunt force head injury, and the manner of death was homicide.

In an update on Wednesday, police said Vini Buecken, 64, has been charged with second-degree murder. The charge was laid on Tuesday.

Anyone with information can call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

