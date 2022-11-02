Quebec government says it is ready to make oath of office to the King optional

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s governing Coalition Avenir Québec party says it is willing to make a constitutionally required oath to the King optional for members of the legislature.

CAQ house leader Simon Jolin-Barrette says the government is ready to move quickly and introduce a bill that would allow members to sit without swearing an oath of office to King Charles III.

The 11 members of Québec solidaire and the three members of the Parti Québécois — all elected Oct. 3 — refused to swear the loyalty oath last month.

On Tuesday, the outgoing Speaker of Quebec’s legislature ruled that the oath is mandatory, and he authorized the sergeant-at-arms to expel members who don’t comply.

PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he is surprised that the Speaker, who is no longer an elected official, weighed in on the debate.

Québec solidaire house leader Alexandre Leduc says he has confidence in Jolin-Barrette, and Leduc says he expects the bill to be introduced within the first couple weeks following the reopening of the legislature.