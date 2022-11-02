Menu

Politics

Trudeau to meet with ministers on Haiti, says ‘we have to intervene’ somehow

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2022 4:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada ‘extremely concerned’ with violence in Haiti, looking for more sanctions: Joly'
Canada ‘extremely concerned’ with violence in Haiti, looking for more sanctions: Joly
Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said on Tuesday that the government is “extremely concerned” with ongoing gang violence in Haiti and has sent equipment to help the national police maintain order in the country. She added she’s had several conversations with regional counterparts and is working with other countries on imposing sanctions upon groups inciting violence in Haiti – Oct 18, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet today with key cabinet ministers about the situation in Haiti.

The collection of cabinet ministers known as the Incident Response Group meets only when something has “major implications for Canada.”

Trudeau says Canada is weighing how to respond to Haiti’s request for military intervention, amid widespread violence and a deadly cholera outbreak.

Read more: Canadian officials return from Haiti as Ottawa weighs military response to crisis

The United States supports that idea but says it won’t be steering such a response, while arguing Canada would be an ideal leader.

Trending Now

Trudeau says he knows that many Haitians are uncomfortable with the idea of a foreign military intervention, but he told reporters in French that “we have to intervene in one way or another.”

Haiti’s ambassador to Canada is scheduled to appear before the House of Commons foreign affairs committee later today.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

