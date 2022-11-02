More international accolades rack up for Big White ahead of ski season

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna’s Big White Ski Resort is getting more international attention.

On the heels of getting a mention in travel magazine Conde Nast, the ski resort was placed 10th on The Times UK list of The best ski resorts for beginners.

“One of the best things about Big White Ski Resort is the fact that the village is surrounded by an amazing teaching area,” Michael Ballingal, senior vice president, of Big White Ski Resort Ltd. said in a press release.

“Happy Valley has proven to be a gentle slope and with the addition of moving sidewalk magic carpets we have been able to teach thousands of new enthusiastic people to our sport every year. An additional bonus is that moms, dads, friends and family can watch from the sidelines with a hot chocolate and stand by a warming fire.”

2:03 ‘We had 5.4 million rides on our lifts’: Big White Ski Resort looks back on busy season

The Times UK article named Big White “best for family-run resorts,” citing the totally ski-in, ski-out resort, reliable snow cover, and the magic carpet area in Happy Valley. It also mentioned the world-renowned Tot Town Daycare, which Ski Canada magazine named as “the best place to be abandoned by your parents.” Both the daycare and Kids’ Centre are back for the 2022/2023 season after a two-year hiatus.

“I believe we have built the best learning area on the planet, with its own private Ski & Board School Magic Carpet,” Alain Brunelle, technical director of the Big White Ski and Board School, said in the release.

Big White is expected to open by the end of November, depending on conditions.