Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Porsche stolen during test drive for potential sale in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 1:58 pm
Peterborough police are investigating the theft of a Porsche in October 2022. One person has been arrested but the vehicle has not been recovered.
Peterborough police are investigating the theft of a Porsche in October 2022. One person has been arrested but the vehicle has not been recovered. The Associated Press file

One person was arrested after a Porsche was reported stolen in Peterborough in October.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a 2021 Porsche Cayenne was stolen during a test drive for a potential private sale of the vehicle on Oct. 4.

Police say once inside the car, a woman locked the doors and took off, narrowly missing the owner of the vehicle.

Read more: 2 arrested in string of vehicle thefts, break-ins in Peterborough, police say

The vehicle — which has yet to be recovered — is valued at over $200,000, police said.

Trending Now

The investigation into stolen vehicles with the help of the Halton Regional Police Service led to the arrest of a 26-year-old Paris, Ont., woman who was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2.

Peterborough police say to date in 2022, they have received 88 reports of stolen vehicles — a 31 per cent increase over 2021 totals.

“Vehicles are stolen for any number of reasons including crimes of opportunity, commission of another crime, vehicle parts, and identity fraud,” police said.

Peterborough Police ServiceStolen VehiclePeterborough crimeVehicle TheftStolen CarPorschePeterborough vehicle theft
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers