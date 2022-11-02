Porsche stolen during test drive for potential sale in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person was arrested after a Porsche was reported stolen in Peterborough in October.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a 2021 Porsche Cayenne was stolen during a test drive for a potential private sale of the vehicle on Oct. 4.

Police say once inside the car, a woman locked the doors and took off, narrowly missing the owner of the vehicle.

The vehicle — which has yet to be recovered — is valued at over $200,000, police said.

The investigation into stolen vehicles with the help of the Halton Regional Police Service led to the arrest of a 26-year-old Paris, Ont., woman who was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2.

Peterborough police say to date in 2022, they have received 88 reports of stolen vehicles — a 31 per cent increase over 2021 totals.

“Vehicles are stolen for any number of reasons including crimes of opportunity, commission of another crime, vehicle parts, and identity fraud,” police said.