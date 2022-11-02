Damage pegged at $500K in south London, Ont. fire

Send this page to someone via email

An early estimate pegs the value of the damage at a multi-unit fire in the south end of London, Ont., near $500,000, according to fire officials.

On Wednesday, just after 11:15 a.m., crews received multiple emergency calls for a structure fire at a commercial plaza at 203 Exeter Rd.

“Crews arrived to heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof area of this building,” said Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger. “We do have three businesses involved as a result of this fire.”

Fire crews continue to work on a fire at 203 Exeter Road. No injuries have been reported, but early damage estimate is pegged at $500k. Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger has the latest #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/r1PqxtaR9m — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) November 2, 2022

Businesses impacted by the blaze include Mentor Safety Consultants Inc., Cynosure Beautiful Energy, and The Alpha Seal Corp.

Six fire engines were dispatched to the area, as well as a “rescue and aerial.”

No injuries have been reported, yet Mosburger noted that roofers were working on the building as the fire started to break out.

“They were the ones that realized that there was a fire that was ultimately burning below them,” he said. “They did exactly what they needed to do, getting off the roof, making sure that their crews were safe, so that way, when we arrived, we were able to ensure the safety of all and get to the work.”

Fire crews were able to gain control of the blaze just before 12:15 p.m. and quickly began ventilation operations.

Incident update 2: fire is under control – ventilation operations underway and crews are rehabbing. No reported injuries at this time. #ldnont @LPFFA pic.twitter.com/tJXXX9U8SQ — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) November 2, 2022

Mosburger said the heavy smoke from the fire was extremely visible to those in and around the area.

“With these types of fires, we don’t know what we’re walking into,” he said. “There could be hazardous materials on site, obviously with the roofing work, with asphalt, that sort of rubber membrane, it’s going to create a lot of black smoke in the air.

“But obviously, us being able to get water on it rather quickly, and getting the fire contained, allowed us to make sure that the rest of the building is not going to be lost,” he continued.

View image in full screen A fire broke out at 203 Exeter Road in London, Ont., on Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL

At this time, fire investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire and it has not been deemed suspicious.

“They will be notifying the Ontario fire marshal’s office to attend and the London Police Services has contacted their arson investigation unit,” Mosburger said.

–With files from Global News’ Andrew Graham