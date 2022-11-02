Manitoba teams up with former Winnipeg police chief to enhance community safety

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is teaming with the former Winnipeg Police Service chief and former inspector general for policing in Ontario to enhance community safety with the Manitoba Public Safety Training Strategy, Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced Wednesday.

“As part of our government’s commitment to supporting police services to keep Manitobans safe, I am honoured to announce this effort to support consistent, provincewide public safety training programs,” said Goertzen.

The province has signed a one-year contract with former WPS chief Devon Clunis to lead a collaboration with communities and police and public safety partners to establish the Manitoba Public Safety Training Steering Committee.

“Devon Clunis is renowned as a skilled transformational leader who is passionate about bringing community stakeholders together to make a difference and I am confident his extensive knowledge and experience will provide a strong foundation for this new strategy,” Goertzen said.

As part of the role, Clunis will also provide facilitation and advice for community safety and well-being planning for communities throughout the province, the minister added.

“We are in a time of significant change in policing and community safety. It requires a conscientious effort to ensure our communities are safe and healthy well into the future,” said Clunis.

“I’m honoured to work with the community and policing partners to ensure policing in our province continues to advance as an example of excellence in policing and community safety.”