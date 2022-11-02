Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Downtown Calgary park renamed to honour Chinese Canadian community

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted November 2, 2022 1:06 pm
A notice of motion is calling for James Short Park in Calgary's Chinatown to be renamed. View image in full screen
A notice of motion is calling for James Short Park in Calgary's Chinatown to be renamed. Kevin Billo/Global News

A downtown Calgary park was renamed on Thursday after years of calls to remove its racist namesake from public spaces.

和園 Harmony Park and Parkade, formerly known as James Short Park and Parkade, was chosen by the Chinatown community through an engagement process throughout the past year. The city said an ad-hoc group consisting of Chinatown community members and the city’s project team was created to review the “many names” suggested by the community.

According to a city release on Wednesday morning, the renaming of the park is part of the city’s efforts to strengthen the cultural vibrancy of Chinatown and address the historic harm caused by racial discrimination against Chinese Calgarians.

Read more: A park without a name: Calgary’s former James Short Park hosts pop-up artwork

James Short was a lawyer in the late 1800s and early 1900s who actively petitioned against the construction of the first Chinese-owned commercial building in 1910.

Story continues below advertisement

“I applaud The City of Calgary’s commitment and efforts in becoming an anti-racist organization and setting the city on a course to be an anti-racist city that treats all citizens with dignity and respect,” said Teresa Woo-Paw, president of the Asian Heritage Foundation, in a statement on Friday.

Trending Now

“The City and the people of Calgary are taking a stance on whether we keep the current name, meaning racist acts are acceptable; or make a change to acknowledge discrimination is never acceptable.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The City and the people of Calgary are taking a stance on whether we keep the current name, meaning racist acts are acceptable; or make a change to acknowledge discrimination is never acceptable."

Read more: ‘One of many wrongs to be righted’: Calgary moves closer to renaming James Short Park

The park’s renaming also honours the culture and virtues that many Chinese Calgarians share.

和, or harmony in English, is a term that carries enormous weight in Chinese culture. It is one of the most cherished ethical and social ideals in Chinese culture and can be linked to Confucianism, an ancient Chinese belief system that values ethics and morality.

Harmony is a dynamic process that seeks to balance and resolve conflicts and differences into a mutually beneficial relationship for the good of the larger society, according to Confucian thought.

Read more: James Short Park: Councillor, community calls to rename park in Calgary’s Chinatown

Story continues below advertisement

“The Chinese word 和 expresses the concept of peace, togetherness or the absence of conflict. For social interactions in a peaceful and orderly society, the concept of 和 is very much one of the key elements,” said Malcolm Chow, chairman of the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre, in a statement.

“Philosophers throughout the centuries have identified mutual respect, tolerance and the right to be different as the fundamental principles that guide a civilized society. Without any one of these three principles, a civilized society, especially a liberal democracy, cannot be sustained, as it will lead to conflicts and hostilities among individuals.”

CalgaryCalgary City CouncilJames Short Park renamingCalgary Chinese Communitycalgary james short park renamingcalgary park renamingharmony park and parkade calgary
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers