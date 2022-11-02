Peterborough Public Health to host several flu shot clinics in city, Millbrook

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health will be holding several flu immunization clinics in the coming months.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 1, the influenza vaccine (flu shot) is available to all Ontario residents over the age of six months. The vaccine is available through a health-care provider, participating pharmacies and health unit clinics.

The regional health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation — will host the following clinics for children ages six months to two years and their household members who do not have a local primary care provider (all clinics will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the health unit’s office on 185 King St. in Peterborough):

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

The health unit is also hosting a community influenza vaccine clinic at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre in Millbrook on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information about these flu clinics is available on the health unit’s website.

Eligible residents can book an appointment at a clinic by calling 705-743-1000 ext. 331.

The first confirmed influenza case of the season within the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported in late September.

“Flu activity has started in the Peterborough region. Two facility outbreaks of the season have already been declared and community cases are expected to increase as the weather gets colder and people spend more time indoors,” said medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott.

“Layering on the same protections that have worked against COVID-19, such as masking with an N95/KN95 mask, staying home when sick, and now receiving a flu shot are the best ways to protect yourself and your family from severe illness from the influenza virus.”

Residents are reminded that children ages six months to under five years should not receive any other vaccine, including the influenza vaccine, 14 days before or after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The health unit says individuals ages five and older can get their COVID-19 and influenza vaccines on the same day. The flu shot will not be offered at COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Story continues below advertisement

For a list of local participating pharmacies, visit peterboroughpublichealth.ca