Ontario ticket takes $60M Lotto Max jackpot, other big prizes also won in the province

A ticket sold in Ontario has won the Lotto Max jackpot for Tuesday’s draw and there were also other big-winners sold in the province.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said a ticket sold in The United Counties of Prescott and Russell in eastern Ontario won the $60 million jackpot.
The OLG said there was also a second-prize winning ticket sold in Mississauga worth $200,777.20.
Three Encore winners worth $100,000 each were sold in Mississauga, Barrie, and York, the OLG said.
The OLG is encouraging people to check their tickets.
Friday’s Lotto Max draw will have an estimated $18 million jackpot.
Here is a look at the winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw, according to the OLG website:
Main draw: 02 23 27 34 43 46 49 Bonus 44
Encore: 3596443
Maxmillions:
- 01 07 12 22 32 39 43
- 02 05 07 19 20 30 46
- 02 08 18 26 33 34 36
- 02 12 14 28 34 38 39
- 04 06 18 29 31 38 40
- 05 06 12 14 29 40 43
- 07 08 09 14 41 46 50
- 09 11 14 25 37 39 49
