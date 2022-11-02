Ontario ticket takes $60M Lotto Max jackpot, other big prizes also won in the province

See more sharing options

A ticket sold in Ontario has won the Lotto Max jackpot for Tuesday’s draw and there were also other big-winners sold in the province.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said a ticket sold in The United Counties of Prescott and Russell in eastern Ontario won the $60 million jackpot.

The OLG said there was also a second-prize winning ticket sold in Mississauga worth $200,777.20.

Three Encore winners worth $100,000 each were sold in Mississauga, Barrie, and York, the OLG said.

The OLG is encouraging people to check their tickets.

Friday’s Lotto Max draw will have an estimated $18 million jackpot.

Here is a look at the winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw, according to the OLG website:

Main draw: 02 23 27 34 43 46 49 Bonus 44

Encore: 3596443

Maxmillions:

01 07 12 22 32 39 43

02 05 07 19 20 30 46

02 08 18 26 33 34 36

02 12 14 28 34 38 39

04 06 18 29 31 38 40

05 06 12 14 29 40 43

07 08 09 14 41 46 50

09 11 14 25 37 39 49