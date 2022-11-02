Menu

Canada

Ontario ticket takes $60M Lotto Max jackpot, other big prizes also won in the province

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 10:08 am
A ticket sold in Ontario has won the Lotto Max jackpot for Tuesday’s draw and there were also other big-winners sold in the province.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said a ticket sold in The United Counties of Prescott and Russell in eastern Ontario won the $60 million jackpot.

The OLG said there was also a second-prize winning ticket sold in Mississauga worth $200,777.20.

Three Encore winners worth $100,000 each were sold in Mississauga, Barrie, and York, the OLG said.

The OLG is encouraging people to check their tickets.

Friday’s Lotto Max draw will have an estimated $18 million jackpot.

Here is a look at the winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw, according to the OLG website:

Main draw: 02 23 27 34 43 46 49 Bonus 44

Encore: 3596443

Maxmillions: 

  • 01  07  12  22  32  39  43
  • 02  05  07  19  20  30  46
  • 02  08  18  26  33  34  36
  • 02  12  14  28  34  38  39
  • 04  06  18  29  31  38  40
  • 05  06  12  14  29  40  43
  • 07  08  09  14  41  46  50
  • 09  11  14  25  37  39  49
