Most of B.C. was drier than normal in October, data shows

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 7:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Southwestern B.C. receives first rainfall in months'
Southwestern B.C. receives first rainfall in months
WATCH: A rare sight in Southwestern B.C.: people "smiling" in the rain. Sarah MacDonald tells us what the rainfall means for the region's drought and air quality – Oct 21, 2022

After months of extreme and record-breaking drought, mother nature finally turned the taps on in B.C.

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said October started hot and dry and seemed to switch right into fall storms.

Read more: October was warmest, driest ever in multiple Okanagan cities, says Environment Canada

“It was completely dry for the first three weeks of October,” Gordon said. “Considering October has an average rainfall of 120.8 millimetres of rain, zero millimetres by Oct. 20 was concerning.”

Click to play video: 'First storm system of autumn hits B.C.’s South Coast causing power outages and traffic delays'
First storm system of autumn hits B.C.’s South Coast causing power outages and traffic delays

On Oct. 21, mother nature flipped the “fall switch” Gordon said and the South Coast was pounded by several rainstorms, including two atmospheric rivers.

Read more: Atmospheric river arrives on B.C.’s south coast Sunday

Between Oct. 21 and Oct. 31, the Vancouver airport received 88.7 millimetres of much-needed rain.

“This is 70 per cent of the normal monthly precipitation in just 11 days,” Gordon added.

“This type of extreme weather of prolonged periods of drought and/or heat to periods of heavy rain is exactly what climatologists have been warning us about.”

Read more: Heavy rainfall warning issued for B.C.’s coastal regions, up to 100 mm for some areas

Data provided by Environment Canada shows almost every area of the province was drier than normal during the month of October.

Two locations, Penticton and Quesnel, did not even see 10 per cent of normal monthly precipitation.

A look at the precipitation in B.C. during the month of October. View image in full screen
A look at the precipitation in B.C. during the month of October. Environment Canada
