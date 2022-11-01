Student centre warns of increased antisemitic vandalism at Queen’s University

Send this page to someone via email

The Jewish Student Centre at Queen’s University is warning about a rise in antisemitism in the city.

Swastika graffiti and messages of violence at various locations on and off of campus have been reported in recent weeks and it’s prompted the university’s principal to condemn these acts of hatred.

It started with a swastika drawn on a fridge on the fifth floor of Queen’s new Albert Street residence at the beginning of October, where at least one Jewish student was living.

“I think, as a Queen’s student living in Kingston, it’s absolutely horrifying,” said Georgia Gardiner, a Jewish Queen’s student.

“And that feels a little bit new because in the past, say, all the antisemitic graffiti found on sidewalks back in 2019, that could have been someone off-campus … but in a residence, that means it’s another student,” added Yos Tarshish, assistant director of Queen’s Hillel, the Jewish Student Centre.

It’s just one example of antisemitic hatred seen on campus in recent weeks.

Queen’s Hillel said there has been a shocking increase in messages of violence at various locations on campus and more recently reported through social media.

Tarshish says the Queen’s campus will typically see one antisemitic message on campus every year.

However, since the Albert Street vandalism, another on-campus incident was reported, as well as three separate examples of antisemitic graffiti at local businesses downtown, including “kill the Jews” written on a Princess Street storefront door.

“The steep increase in the last few weeks has certainly scared and worried many of our students,” said Tarshish.

“I think it’s no coincidence that this has followed the hateful antisemitic views of Kanye West,” added Gardiner.

She said antisemitic rhetoric seems to be on the rise lately — and most notably since American rapper and fashion entrepreneur Kanye West started making antisemitic statements on social media.

Now, an increase in these kinds of images around Kingston has her concerned.

“There are times where I wonder, ‘Am I safe here?'” said Gardiner.

Last week the university’s principal Patrick Deane condemned the discriminatory messaging.

“I want to be very clear that there is no place at Queen’s for antisemitism or for hate or violence of any kind against any member of our community,” he stated. “We will not tolerate it and we will speak against it and take action whenever and wherever we can.”

The university and Queen’s Hillel urge students to report all acts of discrimination or violence, to help address acts of hate and maintain a safe community for students and Kingstonians alike.