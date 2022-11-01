Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points as trading resumes after technical issue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2022 11:55 am
A sign board displays the TSX level outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. EEB

Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, but off its highs of the day as trading resumed after being halted for more than 30 minutes due to a technical problem on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 108.86 points at 19,535.00.

Read more: Toronto Stock Exchange resumes trading after morning halt

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 210.00 points at 32,522.95. The S&P 500 index was down 22.88 points at 3,849.10, while the Nasdaq composite was down 65.37 points at 10,922.78.

Trending Now

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.34 cents US compared with 73.27 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was up US$1.87 at US$88.40 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 41 cents at US$5.94 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The December gold contract was up US$6.30 at US$1,647.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up nine cents at US$3.46 a pound.

moneyTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock marketsS&Pnorth american stocks
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers