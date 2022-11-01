S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points as trading resumes after technical issue

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, but off its highs of the day as trading resumed after being halted for more than 30 minutes due to a technical problem on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 108.86 points at 19,535.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 210.00 points at 32,522.95. The S&P 500 index was down 22.88 points at 3,849.10, while the Nasdaq composite was down 65.37 points at 10,922.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.34 cents US compared with 73.27 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was up US$1.87 at US$88.40 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 41 cents at US$5.94 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.30 at US$1,647.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up nine cents at US$3.46 a pound.