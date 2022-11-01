November, December are the worst months for collisions in Canada

We are entering the worst stretch of the year for car crashes in Canada, according to Allstate Insurance.

The company says it sees the highest number of automotive claims over the final two months of the year with Fridays being the worst day of the week for collisions.

It also reports that over 50 per cent of all collisions happen between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Allstate also provided the most common types of collision with the list featuring rear-enders, hitting parked cars and single-vehicle crashes.

The company warns consumers to be extra cautious when they are behind the wheel as there are still supply chain issues causing delays in both new car deliveries and parts for mechanics to make fixes.

“With the end of daylight savings time, the sun setting earlier on the horizon and impairing vision when travelling west, an increase in holiday shopping and gatherings, as well as falling temperatures and the first snowfall of the season, drivers are dealing with quite a mix of challenges in November and December,” said Gene Myles, Agency Manager with Allstate.

“So far in 2022, the industry has seen supply chain challenges causing many vehicle repairs to require more time as well as an increase of 25 per cent in the average number of days customers required a rental vehicle, when compared to the same period last year.”

Allstate provided a list of suggestions to help consumers, including a discussion with their insurance provider to make sure they have enough rental car coverage in case they are in need of repairs due to a fender bender.

It is also suggested that consumers have a glance at their car’s safety features to better understand how they operate so they can make better use of the features. Allstate notes that the more driving assistance technologies there are in someone’s vehicle, the less likely they are to have a crash.

With winter on its way, the company also says drivers should get snow tires on as soon as possible, to map out their route and leave early to avoid being in a hurry.

Finally, drivers should not look at their phone while driving or fool around with the navigation or infotainment systems on their vehicles while their car is in drive.